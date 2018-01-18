MEP Muresan: EP schedules debate on Romania's justice situation in Strasbourg plenary sitting

MEP Siegfried Muresan announced that on the level of the European Parliament it has been decided that the situation of justice in Romania be debated in the next plenary session, in February, in the plenary sitting in Strasbourg. He believes that the European Parliament decision reveals "the serious concern" existing on the European Union level regarding the attempts to weaken the justice system of Romania.

"The European Parliament will debate in the next plenary session, in February, in the plenary sitting in Strasbourg, the situation of Romania's justice following the attempts of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] to weaken justice. The decision was made today [Thursday] in the European Parliament at the Conference of Presidents [of the European Parliament], made up of leaders of the political groups and the President of Parliament. It's a clear signal that PSD's and ALDE's attempts to control and weaken justice don't go unnoticed, and the fact that the European Parliament decided to debate the situation of Romania's justice precisely in the second plenary session of this year reveals the serious concern at the European Union level regarding the attempts to weaken the justice system of Romania," Siegfried Muresan said in a political statement sent to Agerpres on Thursday.