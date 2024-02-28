MEP Nica: I have secured up to 20% of ERDF funding for the steel industry

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Dan Nica on Wednesday said in a press statement that he has "extraordinary news for Galati and for Romania" as after addressing the European Parliament he managed to secure European money funding of up to 20% from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the steel industry.

"For Galati and for Romania there is extraordinary news. I have managed to secure European money funding of up to 20% from the European Regional Development Fund for the steel industry. Also, under the Just Transition programme, large companies in the steel and aluminium industry from countries where GDP is lower than the EU average, such as Romania, qualify for funding. And under the InvestEU programme, the objectives of STEP (Strategic Technologies Platform for Europe) will be supported by up to 6%," said Nica.Nica, head of the Romanian delegation of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) MEP group, said that "for the European industry, hard tried by Russia's aggression in Ukraine, there are now provisions that allow Romania to adopt measures to support investment vital for Romania's economy."