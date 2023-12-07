Minimum Inclusion Income to be implemented from January 1, 2024 (LabMin)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, through the National Payments and Social Inspection Agency, together with the World Bank and with the support of local authorities throughout the country, will implement, from January 1, 2024, the Minimum Inclusion Income (VMI), the Ministry posted on Facebook.

According to the quoted source, the beneficiaries will be only those who really need it. It is a program targeted at the vulnerable that replaces the Guaranteed Minimum Income and the Family Support Allowance.

The Ministry specifies that in this way the bureaucracy is reduced, but the benefits for the targeted vulnerable persons also increase. "Children from families benefiting from Minimum Inclusion Income must be enrolled in school and will automatically benefit a social scholarship. Beneficiaries will only be those who really need it because, along with the benefits, the responsibilities also increase. Those able to work receive support from the state, but are also encouraged to find a job," the quoted source mentions.

The Minimum Inclusion Income is also granted to the institutionalized elderly who meet the eligibility conditions. They will thus automatically become insured in the health system.

The Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Oprescu, together with the World Bank delegation, the Ialomita National Agency for Payments Social Inspection and the County Agency for Payments and Social Inspection made a field visit to the vulnerable communities in Ialomita county.