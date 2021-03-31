Minister Ciuca - Portuguese counterpart Cravinho video-conference on F-16 aircraft acquisition contract

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, had on Wednesday a video-conference with Portuguese counterpart Joao Titterington Gomes Cravinho, the unfolding of the acquisition contract of F-16 aircraft being among the topics.

"The topics on the agenda were about the stage of the bilateral cooperation in the field of Defence, with emphasis on aspects referring to the unfolding of the acquisition contract of F-16 aircraft, the cooperation in NATO and EU format, in the current security context, with accent on the deterrence and defence allied posture, but also the cooperation within the projects of the EU's PESCO initiative," minister Ciuca says on his Facebook page.

He specifies that the "link between the two armies is a very tight one and I can define it as a model of efficient, professional, transparent cooperation and with important benefits for our countries".

"I am certain that we will develop, in the future, especially certain components, such as: cooperation in the field of education, bilateral military exercises and projects in the defence industry," Nicolae Ciuca adds.

The dialogue between the two ministers took place during the same week in which the 17th F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft was received, being brought from Portugal to Romania.