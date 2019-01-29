Minister-delegate Cimaba presents priorities of Romania's Presidency at EU Council in EP's AFCO

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba presented on Tuesday the priorities of Romania's Presidency at the Council of the European Union in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO) of the European Parliament (EP).

"This presentation is part of the dialogue between the rotating Presidency of the EU Council ensured by Romania and the European Parliament. (...) We had a discussion regarding what we aim to do. We talked about misinformation, about what fake news mean, how we can better protect the elections to the European Parliament from external interference, including in terms of cyber-security. (...) It also included a discussion on Brexit. I reconfirmed the fact that the Presidency is ready, it is in the area of the community law which must be adopted, including the catastrophic version of the UK's withdrawal without an agreement and I received assurances from the British side regarding the rights of the Romanian and European citizens, in general, that they will be observed, regardless of the formula in which the UK's withdrawal process from the EU concludes," George Ciamba told AGERPRES.

He mentioned that within this presentation, also discussed was the EU's need for unity and, especially, "the message that the Summit in Sibiu should give in this direction."

"We also discussed about the fact that the Romanian Presidency is committed to obtain partial results in terms of the multiannual financial framework, the next 2021-2027 EU budget," Ciamba concluded.