Minister of Communications and Information Society pays visit to Washington

Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu on August 5-7 will pay a visit to the United States of America to discuss about the development of the communications sector, strengthening international cooperation in the information technology field, strengthening cyber security and implementing governmental policies to support the data economy, reads a press release of the relevant Ministry.

Therefore, under the auspices of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America in cyber security field, Minister Petrescu will have meetings with the leaders of the main federal institutions operating in technological development and communications, among which the State Department, the Federal Communications Commission, the Trade Department, the Defence Department, the Cyber Security Agency, the National Security Council, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, as well as the telecommunications operators and global providers of equipment and technology for communications.

"The global integration of economy, social and territorial integration generated by the communications industry, steps meant to strengthen performance on the communications market in our country in the long run, as well as concrete steps achieved by Romania in preparing the commercial launch of the 5G communications impose international cooperation and an exchange of good practices in technological innovation and systems inter-operability, investments in research, physical and cyber security of communications infrastructure, an adequate regulatory framework and solid cooperation between the public and private environment," reads a release of the MCSI.