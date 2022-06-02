The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos leads the Romanian delegation to the international summit "Stockholm+50", which is taking place on June 2-3, 2022, in the Kingdom of Sweden.

According to a relevant ministry's release issued to AGERPRES on Thursday, "Stockholm+50" marks the 50th anniversary of the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment (1972), which prepared the report "We Have One Land".

The theme of this year's meeting is "A Healthy Planet for the Prosperity of All - Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity", being an occasion for all stakeholders to be involved in achieving a sustainable future in relation to people and nature, investment and management.

"The conference is co-sponsored by the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Kenya and is an important event in continuing efforts for a healthy planet, an opportunity to reflect on new actions and ambitious commitments to sustainable development," the press release reads.

The format of the "Stockholm+50" Conference aims to organize 3 leadership dialogues to identify ways to facilitate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Global Framework for Biodiversity post-2020, with reference to the following issues: reflection on the urgent need for action for a healthy planet and prosperity for all; achieving a sustainable and inclusive post-COVID 19 recovery; accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development in the context of the Decade of Action and for the achievement of sustainable development.

"The latest scientific reports show that we are facing a threefold global crisis caused by climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, including plastic pollution. We strongly believe that at this crucial time, Stockholm+50 offers us the opportunity to respond urgently. in relation to the state of our planet, to effectively address environmental issues, identifying concrete solutions to have a healthy planet for all of us while accelerating progress through the Sustainable Development Goals for a better ecological recovery. As part of our efforts to recover after COVID-19 pandemic, we are focusing on the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, targeting investments and reforms in various environmental sectors such as water, biodiversity, waste and the circular economy," said Minister Barna Tanczos.

At the same time, the Secretary of State of the Environment Ministry, Ionut Sorin Banciu, participated together with the Romanian delegation and in the high-level segment of the Conference of the member states to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions of June 1, 2022, which took place in connection with the "Stockholm+50" event.

The theme was "Global Agreements for a Healthy Planet: Adequate Chemicals and Waste Management", and the aim of the meeting was to provide an interactive platform for the exchange of experience and a renewed political commitment to implementation of conventions. At the same time, the High Level Segment addressed how the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions have helped address the threefold global crisis related to biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution. AGERPRES