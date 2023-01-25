 
     
Ministry of Development settles RON 4 M payments under Anghel Saligny programme

Ministerul Dezvoltării

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has settled RON 4,385,516.13 worth of invoices for four investment objectives financed through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the MDLPA sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the invoices were submitted by the local authorities for the modernization of some roads of local interest and the expansion of some drinking water and sewage networks.

The same source informs that the Government, through the Ministry of Development, has a budget of RON 65.5 B available for the Anghel Saligny programme, through which it provides basic services in localities - water, sewerage and gas - and rehabilitates roads and bridges.

