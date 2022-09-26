Ministry of Interior: 43 staying permits for Ukrainian citizens issued in past 24 hours

Romanian authorities have issued 43 residence permits for Ukrainian citizens in the past 24 hours.

From March 18 until now, 70,668 such permits have been issued for beneficiaries of temporary protection.

"At this moment, the degree of occupancy of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 30pct," informs a press release from the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, no Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country. Since the outburst of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,387 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They benefit from all the rights provided by national legislation, told Agerpres.