MIPE representatives carry out consultations with EC experts to advance talks on amending PNRR.

A delegation of the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE), led by relevant Minister Marcel Bolos, is in Brussels between 15 and 18 May to advance discussions on the amendment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

The visit is also aimed at the consultation with experts from the European Executive in order to reach the maximum potential for investment opportunities that Romania has through the PNRR and to advance the necessary discussions for closing the Cohesion Policy Programmes 2014-2020 without endangering national strategic investments, a MIPE press release informs.

Throughout the visit, minister Marcel Bolos is to carry out meetings with Commissioner for Regional Policy Elisa Ferreira, Celine Gauer, DG Task Force Recovery, as well as representatives of the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.

"The representatives of the MIPE and the EC will discuss about the manner to ensure the continuity and predictability of the implementation of EU funded projects in the next programming period and the establishment of provisions to ensure continuity of funding. We bring to mind that the Ministry of European Investments and Projects has published for consultation a draft Emergency Ordinance on the establishment of the general framework for the closure of operational programmes financed in the 2014-2020 programming period. The draft also regulates the modalities by which projects not completed in this financial year can be continued from the funds allocated for the 2021-2027 programming period," the press release states.

The possibility of reimbursing expenses paid by the Ministry of Energy, from the state budget, through the Energy Transition Fund, to electricity and natural gas suppliers on behalf of SMEs, under the price cap scheme established by the Government through Government Emergency Ordinance No. 27/2022, will also be discussed.

In respect to the amendment of the PNRR, the Government has mandated the MIPE to make proposals to the representatives of the European Commission in order to identify the best option. In this regard, the two parties are in a permanent constructive dialogue, and a final proposal put forward by Romania would also be based on the discussions taking place in Brussels.

The amendment of the Plan in agreement with current circumstances and needs will include three distinct components. One of them is aimed at reducing the allocation as a result of economic growth.

Regarding the introduction of the REPowerEU chapter, the plan brings Romania a new funding of more than 1.44 billion EUR (of which 1.397 billion EUR RePowerEU allocation and 43.162 million EUR BREXIT adjustment reserve) for strategic investments in the key area of energy security, enabling the creation of clean energy production and storage ecosystems (hydropower, photovoltaics).

The MIPE will also propose a package of reforms and investments to strengthen the resilience of the national energy system with a positive impact in supporting the acceleration of Europe's transition to clean energy.