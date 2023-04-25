Moldova-Ukraine-Romania Electricity Market Integration initiative is aimed at increasing electricity flows (energy regulator)

The coupling of the Romanian, Moldovan and Ukrainian markets is intended to increase electricity flows as well as to develop market monitoring capacities through regional cooperation and, in the longer run, to help establish national capacity markets or a sub-regional capacity market to ensure the security of power supplies, the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) said in a release.

The launch of the Moldova-Ukraine-Romania Electricity Market Integration (MUR-EMI) initiative was the main topic of Tuesday's talks between ANRE president George-Sergiu Niculescu and a USAID delegation led by the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Bucharest Jessup Taylor.

"On 25.04.2023, a working meeting took place at the ANRE headquarters between ANRE president George-Sergiu Niculescu, ANRE vice-president Mircea Man, and the USAID delegation headed by chargé d'affaires with the U.S. embassy in Bucharest Jessup Taylor, and which included USAID Chief Director of Energy and Infrastructure for Europe and Eurasia Steve Burns. The object of the meeting was the proposal to launch the Moldova-Ukraine-Romania Electricity Market Integration initiative with the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC)," the ANRE release states.

According to ANRE, the MUR-EMI initiative will focus on facilitating cooperation among regulatory authorities, transmission system operators, electricity exchange markets and other relevant institutions from the three countries, with the ultimate goal of implementing the coupling between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

"Through such actions, ANRE will continue to develop joint projects and actions in the region through sustained efforts towards the continuation and strengthening of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the U.S.," the cited source said. AGERPRES