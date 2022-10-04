Moldova's ambassador Chirila: In Memoriam exhibition, a recognition to our heroes from 30 years ago

The In Memoriam exhibition, which commemorates 30 years since the start of the Dniester war and is dedicated to the fallen heroes in the battles for the defense of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, was opened on Tuesday at the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum, in the organization of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest in partnership with the Agency for Science and Military Memory from the Republic of Moldova.

"This exhibition is important because it is, first of all, a tribute to our heroes who 30 years ago took up arms to defend their freedom, to defend our integrity, to defend our future, in fact to ensure us a better future. They gave their lives so that we could achieve what we decided on the day we made the great decision to break away from the Soviet empire and build a state, a democratic society, a society where human freedom is supreme and on which everything that is more solid in this world is built, because without freedom there is nothing holy, there is nothing safe," the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, Victor Chirila, said in the opening of the event, told Agerpres.

The official stated that the purpose of the exhibition is also "to not allow the distortion of the truth, because during the 30 years that have passed since then, we have seen many attempts to interpret the causes of that conflict differently than the historical truth, which is demonstrated by history - to diminish the role of the Russian army which was and is illegally on the territory of the Republic of Moldova".

"We are commemorating 30 years since the beginning of the war and it is an important exhibition because, taking into account the dynamics of the events taking place in the security segment in Eastern Europe, especially those tragic events that are taking place today in Ukraine, in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Republic Moldova. It is our duty to be aware, to promote the historical truth and true patriotism. This exhibition reminds us of those tragic events which, according to today's example, are some premeditated events, some events conceived somewhere in the chancelleries of the East and, respectively, they have the same scenarios," said Vitalie Ciobanu, head of the Agency for Military Science and Memory.

At the end of the event, the director of the Romanian National Archives, colonel Liviu Corciu, was awarded the Medal for cooperation of the National Army of the Republic of Moldova, for "the consolidation of professional cooperation in the field of archival research, the support given in the capitalisation of the national documentary heritage, the desire to take over the experience of those best practices in the field of potential research in order to develop studies and research projects of common interest, as well as the yield of the development of collaboration and friendship relations are decorated with the military distinction of the national army".

Also, the fund of the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum received a work produced by the Agency for Science and Military Memory in memory of the fallen heroes in the battles of the Dniester, a bibliography of the war.