More than 2,000 companies and authorised persons, insolvent in first four months of year

The number of companies and authorized persons having become insolvent increased by 44.25% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, with 2,008 registered insolvencies, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most insolvent companies and authorised persons were registered in Bucharest, namely 414, up by 189.51% compared to January-April 2020.

By fields of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 602 (plus 58.01%), in construction 321 (plus 42.67%) and in the manufacturing industry - 251 (35.68%).In April 2021, as many as 598 insolvencies were registered, most of them in Bucharest (117) and in the counties of Bihor (47) and Cluj (36) and Maramures (31).