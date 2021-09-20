More than 220 localities have an incidence rate at 14 days of 3 per thousand or more

For a number of 224 localities, the 14-day report shows a 3 per thousand or even higher incidence rate, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.Of the 224 localities, 48 have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants.
The highest incidence - 10.03 - is recorded in Seica Mica locality in Sibiu County, which is followed with an incidence of 9.83 by Pojejena, Caras-Severin County.
Satu Mare Municipality has an incidence of 4.40 per thousand, Bragadiru town - 4.10, Bistrita Municipality - 4.07, Timisoara Municipality - 3.54.
GCS brings to mind that after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations to adopt measures to prevent and limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, in accordance with the in force provisions of National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) and those of the government.