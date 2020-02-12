More than 55pct of the employees of Ministry of Interior participate in anti-corruption training, information activites, in 2019

More than 55 per cent of the employees of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), 70,483 more precisely, participated in 2019 in 4,335 training and information activities in the anti-corruption sector, organised by the General Anti-corruption Directorate (DGA).

According to DGA's activity report presented on Wednesday, the result of these prevention policies that were initiated and put into practice by the said authority, there were 103 cases in which the employees of the Ministry notified the Directorate about being offered money in exchange for certain services and also 34 cases in which they denounced their colleagues who committed corruption deeds."Considering the need to strengthen collaboration with other public institutions in the anti-corruption field, in the reference period, there were carried out 933 preventive activities, with 63,000 participants," reads a press release of the DGA sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.Thus, there were 62 activities carried out in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, with 8,680 participants.DGA specified that, although the number of activities carried out in collaboration with the non-governmental organisations is dropping, the number of beneficiaries/participants grew by 32 per cent in 2018."In 2019, there were carried out 52 training and guiding activities involving the members of the working groups in anti-corruption at the MAI level, with 272 participants, and 761 activities carried out in the territory, with 4,204 participants," read the same source.The purpose of these activities was to ensure the training of the members of the working groups in the various corruption risk management stages and in using the MARC application to allow them to carry out their activity through the computer.In the same period, according to the article 9 of the Standard Risk Assessment Methodology of the public authorities and institutions, DGA drafted an Annual Integrity Assessment Report including the incidents of this type recorded by the MAI in 2018.The document was drafted based on the information sent to the MAI structures and the materials regarding the implementation of the MAI's Integrity Plan, and by centralizing the number of incidents occurred at the level of the MAI structures and the main measures adopted in preventing such similar incidents from happening again.In 2019, there were communicated and taken into account 86 integrity incidents, against 38 in 2018.