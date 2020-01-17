 
     
More than half of Romania, under Code Yellow for fog and drizzle, Friday morning

Cod galben de vreme rea

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Friday, nowcasting Code Yellow advisories for fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost valid in the following hours in 29 counties.

According to ANM, until 11:00 hrs, in the counties of Alba, Covasna, Brasov, Mures, Harghita, Sibiu, Constanta (mainland area), Tulcea (mainland area), Cluj (lower area), Bistrita - Nasaud (lower area) counties, Braila, Ialomita, Arges, Prahova, Buzau, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Dambovita, Caras-Severin, Arad, Bihor, Timis, Gorj, Olt, Valcea, Dolj and Mehedinti fog is present, leading to a decline in visibility below 200 meters and in isolated areas below 50 meters and there are also frozen deposits (frost and with a lower probability glazed frost from drizzle).

Until 10:00 hrs, in Iasi County there will be a drizzle that will favor glazed frost deposits.

Warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena are issued for a maximum period of 6 hours.

