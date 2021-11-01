Mosteanu: Romania doesn't need new crisis; suspending the president is not a solution

Romania doesn't need another crisis in addition to the three it is already going through, says Save Romania Union (USR) spokesman Ionut Mosteanu, who mentions that the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis, initiated by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), does not represent a solution to these problems.

"Romania no longer needs another crisis in addition to the three it is already going through: the health, energy and political ones. Romania urgently needs a stable government, with a solid majority in Parliament, to manage the pandemic and energy prices. A new crisis would only prolong the current political one and make the management of the pandemic even more difficult. In the current context, the suspension of the president is not a solution to the problems facing Romania," Mosteanu declared on Monday for AGERPRES.

On Monday, AUR co-chair George Simion announced the initiation of proceedings to suspend President Klaus Iohannis.Social Democratic Party (PSD) First Vice-Chair Sorin Grindeanu stated that, when USR joins the process of suspending the head of state from office, the social democrats will also discuss this issue in the governing forums and will make a decision.