Motion on Education, debated at Chamber of Deputies

The National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Rodica-Luminita Barcari declared on Monday, at the debate of the simple motion submitted by Save Romania Union (USR) and Forta Dreptei against the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, that the submission of this motion was made "to give a good look to the stocktaking report of the opposition".

She emphasized that Ligia Deca is a competent minister, who succeeded in one year and two months in office what "others did not succeed in decades: emphasis on the clarity of the legislation in the field, attracting European funds, increasing the salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff".

The PNL deputy specified that the opposition blames the current leadership of the Ministry of Education for the results of the PISA tests in vain, considering that they represent "the result of neglect and indifference towards this system over time".

Rodica-Luminita Barcari, who is also secretary of the Education Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, stated that she "worked side by side with her colleagues" on the drafts of the new laws on Education, but now it can be seen that they were not read by the opposition and therefore, as a teacher, she only gives grade 4 to the initiators of this motion.

* * *

Deputy Violeta Alexandru (Forta Dreptei) declared, on Monday, at the debate of the simple motion submitted against the minister of Education, that not the money allocated to education is a problem, but the fact that the performance indicators that would solve the problem of teachers who are not made for this job are not enforced.

"Our children don't like going to school, in education there was no discussion even until today about performance indicators, as even prime minister Ciolacu boasted. (...) Well, he has no shame to talk about something that he doesn't even plan to do. This is our problem, not the allocation," said Violeta Alexandru.

She added that work can be done even with little money, but the governors must be correct in applying the promises to increase teachers' salaies.

* * *

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Szabo Odon declared, at the said debate, that the Education Law is good, but that it needs stability, funds for implementation and correctness in application.

He mentioned that education in the languages of national minorities is competitive, but the UDMR considers that there is still a lot of work to be done for the competitiveness of the entire education system.

"Education in the language of minorities is competitive, in the PISA system we are not behind, we even have better results. We have a plus, as we have always said, that education in the mother tongue is a plus for the whole system. It is clear that we still have a lot of work for the competitiveness of the entire system. The adopted law is a good law, but everything is the application," the UDMR deputy said.

* * *

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) deputy Ana Loredana Predescu declared, on the same occasion, that the minister Ligia Deca had all the levers and chances to change the educational system, instead she will leave behind "an education system in adrift".

The parliamentarian stated that minister Deca had the chance to ensure the financing of the system, to ensure the free transportation of students.

"Unfortunately, from my point of view, you did not even surpass that level of presidential adviser to wear the mantle of minister. Moreover, you managed to reverse the scale of values by awarding more than 8,500 scholarships to students with grades below 5," Ana Loredana Predescu argued.

* * *

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Dumitrita Gliga declared that she and her colleagues from the PSD parliamentary group are not "deeply satisfied" with the situation of the Romanian education system, but she stressed that Ligia Deca must be allowed to implement the Education Laws.

The PSD deputy mentioned that the current government allocates for 2024 the largest budget in the recent history of Romania for Education, and thus the educational system will have the chance to address urgent problems such as school dropout and functional illiteracy.

On the other hand, the president of the Education Committee of the Chamber drew attention to the fact that the mMinister of Education showed less consistency in the implementation of the Education Laws, "limited to issuing only a few ministerial orders that did not have a significant impact, for now".

The Chamber of Deputies met on Monday to debate the simple motion submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Forta Dreptei Party against the minister of Education, Ligia Deca. 174 deputies are present at the meeting.