Motor fuel prices in Romania, 25pct lower than European average

Motor fuel prices in Romania are 25% lower than the European average, while automotive gas oil prices are 18% lower, according to the latest data provided by the Oil Bulletin of the European Commission valid for November 2.

Thus, the price for one litre of Euro super 95 motor fuel in Romania is 0.923 euros, while the average of the 27 EU member states is 1.247 euros per litre.

Lower prices than in Romania are in Bulgaria, at 0.899 euros per litre. The most expensive motor fuel is in Denmark, at 1,403 euros per litre.

Regarding automotive gas oil, its pump price in Romania is 0.895 euros per litre, as against an EU average of 1.097 euros per litre.

Automotive gas oil is cheaper in Bulgaria, at 0.867 euros per litre, and the most expensive in the EU is in Sweden, at 1.315 euros per litre.

The prices are inclusive of duties and taxes.

According to the Oil Bulletin, the reporting body in Romania is the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment.

In Romania, the largest gas station chains are OMV Petrom, Rompetrol, Lukoil, Mol, Socar and Gazprom.

The prices communicated by the member states are the prices most frequently charged, based on a weighted average.