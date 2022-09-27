Mountain rescuers in Harghita County rehabilitate 500 kilometers of tourist routes, set up new mountain huts

Mountain rescuers in central Harghita County have rehabilitated, this summer, about 500 kilometers of tourist routes, the intervention being difficult in some areas due to windthrows that seriously affected the respective trails.

The head of the Salvaspeo Mountain Rescue Service of the Harghita County Council, Fekete Ors, told AGERPRES that the biggest works were carried out in Cheile Varghisului (Gorges of Varghisului), where several bridges were replaced or repaired.

"We had to redo everything, but in the end we managed to open the trails leading to Piatra Singuratica (the Lonely Rock), and it really was immense labour to do so that tourists could use the path. We also rehabilitated climbing trails both in Cheile Varghisului, as well as in Cheile Bicazului and we worked on the maintenance of the three via ferrata routes in the county. We had quite a lot of work there, too. Around 500 kilometers of tourist paths were rehabilitated, we changed a hundred signposts, we repainted many, many markings, we worked on these tourist routes all summer," said Fekete Ors.

In the summer, the mountain rescuers placed three new mountain huts and repaired part of the existing ones, an action that continues this autumn.

Fekete Ors mentioned that a hut is to be moved from the area of the Nascalat peak, as a shepherd who is in the area has moved in this shelter, and tourists can no longer use it.

A second shelter that will be moved is the one in the Lacul Dracului area, next to which a road was built.

Fekete Ors also showed that, during this period, the number of people who go mushroom picking, including from other counties, has increased a lot, and there are very frequent cases of getting lost or small accidents on the mountain.AGERPRES