MP Gheorghe Nacov: Romania, home and haven for Bulgarians, worthy ally for liberation of Bulgaria

Bulgaria steag

Day of the Bulgarian Language in Romania was marked on Monday at the Palace of the Parliament, among the guests being the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria in Bucharest, Radko Todorov Vlaykov, the Secretary of State of the Department for Interethnic Relations Lacziko Eniko, national minorities Deputy Gheorghe Nacov, representatives of the Bulgarian community in Romania.

On this occasion, a Bulgarian folk costume from the Banat region was displayed in the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies, with the participation of the Bulgarian Union of Banat Assembly, Vinga branch, Arad County, where the first Bulgarian literary language was created.

In a previous speech in plenary session, MP Gheorghe Nacov, the representative of the Bulgarian Union of Banat, recalled that, by Law 100/2015, May 24 was proclaimed as the official holiday of the Bulgarian language in Romania.

"The mother tongue, both spoken and written, is one of the most important pillars that supports and at the same time expresses the identity of a people. I say people not by chance, but out of respect for the artisans of the Greater Union, who, in the Alba Iulia Proclamation, used the same term for us, the national minorities of Romania. Throughout history, not only the Orthodox faith and the Danube, but also many other things have united the Romanian and the Bulgarian people. Romania has been a haven for the Bulgarian revolutionaries, a home for Bulgarian emigrants and a worthy ally for the liberation of Bulgaria," said the national minority deputy.

He reminded that May 24 is the day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the creators of the first Slavic alphabet.

The event at the Parliament Palace was organized by the Chamber of Deputies and the Bulgarian Union of Banat.AGERPRES

