 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MP Rafila: The green certificate has not been properly explained in Romania

Facebook
Alexandru Rafila

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday that communication mistakes were made in Romania regarding the COVID-19 green certificate, because it was not explained what the document is and that it does not exclusively involve vaccination, which should be encouraged, but also testing and, of course, recovering from the disease, agerpres reports.

Rafila held a news conference at the Parliament House after a meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate's health committees with a visiting delegation of the World Health Organisation.

According to him, few COVID-19 tests are taken in Romania, but countries that had a similar number of cases did "five times, ten times more tests" than Romania.

He added that talks on making the green certificate mandatory at work could have taken place five months ago, because it is now increasing hostility on the part of the healthcare workers amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.

The bill on the green certificate becoming mandatory for the healthcare system was not the result of a political consensus, he said, and it was not discussed with anyone.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.