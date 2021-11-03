MP Rafila: The green certificate has not been properly explained in Romania

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday that communication mistakes were made in Romania regarding the COVID-19 green certificate, because it was not explained what the document is and that it does not exclusively involve vaccination, which should be encouraged, but also testing and, of course, recovering from the disease, agerpres reports.

Rafila held a news conference at the Parliament House after a meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate's health committees with a visiting delegation of the World Health Organisation.

According to him, few COVID-19 tests are taken in Romania, but countries that had a similar number of cases did "five times, ten times more tests" than Romania.He added that talks on making the green certificate mandatory at work could have taken place five months ago, because it is now increasing hostility on the part of the healthcare workers amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.The bill on the green certificate becoming mandatory for the healthcare system was not the result of a political consensus, he said, and it was not discussed with anyone.