MP Raisa Enachi: Violence against women is a violation of human rights

Violence against women is a problem with repercussions in the sphere of human rights, and legislation must be relevant in order to put an end to this phenomenon, chairwoman of the Committee for Equal Opportunities for Women and Men in the Chamber of Deputies Raisa Enachi said on Monday.

"Since 25 November, a national campaign has been underway dedicated to our common effort to eradicate violence against women and girls. (...) It is essential to understand that violence against women is not only a social problem, but also one with repercussions in the sphere of human rights. It is a systemic problem, with deep roots in social structures and in many cases it reflects the failure of the protection system that should ensure the security and integrity of half of the country's population," said the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) deputy, at the debate on "Human rights, elimination of violence against women and protected symbols" - debate organised by the Committee for Equal Opportunities for Women and Men, together with the National Red Cross Society of Romania.

Raisa Enachi drew attention to the responsibility of parliamentarians in this regard and added that the most effective ways must be found to eradicate the phenomenon of violence.

"The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is a moment of reflection and a moment of action where we analyse and debate the most effective ways to eradicate this worrying problem that is pressing the Romanian society," said Raisa Enachi.