MP Tudorache calls on fellow lawmakers to approve DNA's request to have his phone searched

Deputy Daniel Tudorache of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Monday called on his fellow lawmakers to vote for the approval of the anti-corruption watchdog's request to conduct an electronic device search in his case.

"Dear colleagues, (...) I am asking you to agree or approve the search of my phone. I have nothing to hide and I want you to vote for the search of my phone," Tudorache asked in the plenary sitting.

The Chamber of Deputies is debating and voting on Monday the request of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) regarding the approval of the search in the case of deputy Daniel Tudorache, former mayor of Bucharest Sector 1, who is being prosecuted for illegal and overpriced procurements during the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES