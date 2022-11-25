Multilateral trade system organized under auspices of WTO is facing the deepest crisis (ministry)

The multilateral trade system organized under the auspices of the WTO is currently facing the deepest crisis, so the reform and modernization of the WTO represents one of the main priorities in the field of trade policy, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) informs in a press release.

"In this sense, Romania appreciated the need for proactive involvement in the efforts to advance the negotiations held in Geneva, with a view to preparing the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO and obtaining concrete results on this occasion," states the cited document.

The Secretary of State in MAT, Dimitrie - Horatiu Clepan, led the Romanian delegation to the formal meeting of the Foreign Affairs - Trade Council, organized on Friday, November 25, in Brussels, by the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The main topics on the discussion agenda concerned the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the preparations for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (CM13), trade relations between the EU and the USA, respectively trade relations with Ukraine and the support given to it by the EU.

"WTO reform represents a vital objective of strengthening the open, inclusive and rule-based international trade system, i.e. restoring confidence in the organization's ability to deliver results and encourage a sustainable and resilient development of market economies. In this sense, Romania supports the efforts necessary to modernize the WTO, so that it can continue to effectively fulfill its objectives and address the challenges of the 21st century," said Dimitrie - Horatiu Clepan.

In the context of the latest developments in the field of international trade and the transatlantic partnership, the Romanian official emphasized in his intervention the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and deepening EU-US relations at all levels, with an emphasis on facilitating trade and bilateral investments, solving trade barriers and cooperation regarding WTO reform.

Also, considering the impact of the Russian Federation's war of aggression on the trade and economic relations of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the Secretary of State reiterated Romania's support for backing Ukraine and all the DCFTA partner states, as well as for the liberalization of trade in relationship with the Republic of Moldova, in a manner similar to that followed in the relationship with Ukraine.AGERPRES