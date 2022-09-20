Musical season dedicated to teachers and students, Friday, at Dinu Lipatti House of Arts

Dinu Lipatti House of Arts organizes on Friday the 18th edition of the "Open Stage - Musical Season dedicated to Teachers and Disciples" Programme, a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, reads.

The programme offers young talents the opportunity to perform in front of the public on a stage that has hosted events with emblematic personalities of Romanian culture.

At the same time, recognition is given to emeritus teachers in the field of classical music. The guests of honour are the teachers of the Dinu Lipatti National College of Arts - Olga Podobinschi, Elena Petrenco, Carmen Enescu-Botezatu, Mihaela Andrei, Elena Dumitrescu and Andreea Timiras.

Starting at 19:00, in the Music Hall of the Lipatti House, the Tribute to Dinu Lipatti recital will take place, composed entirely of works created by the great musician and supported by the following students: Morosanu Carla Gabriela (piano), Bogdan Andrei (piano), Ion Teodora (piano), Mihon Marco (piano), Liceanu Alexia (piano), Tanase-Ene Carina (piano), Tigaret Mihai (piano), Piersinaru Alexandra Maria (piano), Torok Radu (piano), Iasinovschi Ioana, Rusanu Dragos (violin), Suciu Paul (cello).

The concept of the programme belongs to the pianist and director Alice Barb, the founding director of the Dinu Lipatti House of Arts, a public cultural institution subordinate to the Bucharest City Hall.