Mutu's message for Romania's U21 football team: I coach champions, be proud you feel pressure

Romania's national U21 football team coach Adrian Mutu told his players in a speech ahead of Wednesday's training session that he coaches champions, not players, and that they should be proud to feel the pressure at every match, according to Agerpres.

"I think you can be a team of champions. Each of you is a champion, that is, players of great value. When I ask for something, I really think you can do it. I train champions, I coach champions, not football players. If you work and you train seriously, you will get there," Mutu told the players of the U-21 football team, according to the official website of the Romanian Football Federation.

"Do you feel the pressure? Very good! You have to be proud that you feel the pressure. Pressure is good. The fact that you feel pressure shows that the world has expectations of you. Why? Because you are valuable! If you were not good, no one would expect you to perform," added the coach.

Romania's national U21 football team, on October 9, is set to meet, away, the Ukrainian national team, and on October 13, in Giurgiu, Malta's team, in the qualifying round of next year's European U21 Championship.