National Anti-corruption Directorate - 20 years of activity: 15,000 people sent to court; damage of 5.4 billion euros

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has sent to court, in its 20 years of activity, approximately 15,000 people accused of corruption, who caused a total damage of 5.4 billion euros.

According to the DNA activity report, among the persons referred to justice are 400 mayors, 800 directors of public institutions and national companies, 160 prosecutors and judges, 60 members of the Government (two prime ministers, ministers, secretaries of state), 40 presidents of county council and 1,000 policemen, told Agerpres.

Among others, 2,300 defendants were sent to court for fraud with European funds, with a total damage of 300 million euros.

Also, DNA prosecutors instituted seizures for the recovery of damage resulting from crimes in the amount of over 4 billion euros.

In the last 10 years, the total value of goods given, offered, requested or received as bribes in the files sent to court amounts to approximately 1 billion euros.

Currently, the DNA claims that it is investigating files with damages estimated at 4 billion euros.

Other landmarks of the DNA history:

* 30 million euros - the largest bribe seized in a case of major corruption regarding public procurement;

* 60 million euros - the highest amount of damages awarded by a final decision of a court in a case drawn up by the DNA. It is about the case of the fraudulent privatization of ICA, in which Dan Voiculescu was convicted;

* 22 million euros - the largest amount confiscated by a final decision in a high-level corruption case;

* 15 years and 8 months - the highest sentence applied by the court in a corruption case instrumented by the DNA.