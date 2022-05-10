National Art Museum's attractions for Museum Night: film screenings, worskshops, guided tours

For the Museum Night taking place on Saturday, May 14, Romania's National Art Museum (MNAR) has readied an extensive program of cultural and educational activities which includes film screenings, specific workshops for children and youth and specialized guided tours, MNAR said in a release.

The activities will take place between May 13 and 15, being organized in partnership with the International Documentary and Human Rights Festival 'One World Romania', the 'Transylvania' International Film Festival and Radio Romania Cultural.

"We offer the public the opportunity to spend a weekend at the museum, enjoying leisure activities on both days while also enriching their knowledge and skills. The offer also includes the special Museum Night program, when all the exhibition spaces at the headquarters of Romania's National Art Museum will be open for free between 18:00 - 24:00 hrs," the release states.

The 'Mysteries at the Museum' workshop organized by the Artelier D Association, which offers children a creative foray into art and literature mysteries and revelations inspired by E.L. Konigsburg's museum adventure novel 'From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler!' will take place on Saturday at 17:00.

Also on Saturday, as of 17:00 and 20:00, MNAR invites visitors to a series of guided tours of the statues in the museum's court of honor, an incursion among important artists and themes from allegories and mythological characters to prominent historical personalities, and then to the history-laden spaces - the Royal Dining Room and the Throne Hall - from 18:00 and 19:00, respectively.

Against the backdrop of the war raging in Romania's vicinity, part of the program is dedicated to raising public awareness of aggression and peace promotion, with film screenings scheduled at the Auditorium Hall: "Plai. A Mountain Path", directed by Eva Dzhyshyashvili (Ukraine, 2020) - from 18:00 and "Children of the Mist" by Vietnamese director Diem Ha Le (2021) from 20:30. The screenings will be followed by a panel discussion on the central curatorial theme.

On Saturday evening, MNAR's Royal Dining Room will provide the setting for actor Serban Pavlu to read in a first the monologue "Survivor's Syndrome" written by Ukrainian playwright Andriy Bondarenko a few days after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, "an emotional text that confronts the fears, regrets and guilt of a man whose country is hit by the outbreak of war."

The program will continue with a mini-recital by the band FiRMA in a show that will be broadcast live by Radio Romania Cultural and on the station's Facebook page.

The evening of May 14 will end with the guided tour 'Hidden Stories of MNAR European Art Gallery Masterpieces' given by MNAR director general Calin Stegerean from 23:00. AGERPRES