National Council of SMEs in Romania develops document with business environment's priorities as to European funds

The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) has developed a document with the business environment's priorities in relation to the 2021 - 2027 European funds, said on Thursday, Florin Jianu, President of the Council, at "The Romanian Entrepreneurs' Day".

"We have developed a series of the business environment's priorities, we also have a document, a draft of the National Council of SMEs regarding the 2021 - 2027 European funds. And these priorities cover four directions, namely the creation of a business ecosystem capable of meeting the challenges of the future: digitalisation, the transition to a green economy, competition in international markets; qualified human resources and skills in information technology; the support of the entrepreneurial initiatives; namely the digitalisation of relations between the private sector and the administrative environment. This document, as I have mentioned earlier, is a draft document. It is carried out by the 14 task forces of the National Council of SMEs," said Florin Jianu.

He also specified that the information is organised in 14 chapters, and each chapter is drawn by the appropriate task force. The 14 task forces are: entrepreneurship; labour; energy; tourism; IT&C; agriculture; European funds; industry; finance; environment; health; education; constructions; consumers and competition."We believe that 2021 - 2027 must bring added value in terms of the implementation of European funds. We believe that the National Council is ready for a step forward, an upgrade in the implementation of private management authorities. We also support some national institutions and institutional approaches such as the creation of the National Development Bank," said Florin Jianu.