National Defence Ministry's Cyber Defence Command participates in Noble Guardian exercise in the U.S.

The National Defence Ministry's Cyber Defence Command participated with 14 experts between February 6 - 17 in the Noble Guardian cyber defence exercise which took place in Auburn, Alabama, United States of America, the National Defence Ministry informs in a release.

According to the cited source, the third edition of the cyber exercise brought together a total of 45 experts from the Cyber Defence Agency of the Cyber Defence Command, the National Guard of the State of Alabama, the National Guard of the State of Maine and military experts from Montenegro.

The main goal of the exercise was to improve the training of the participants in the fields of cyber security and defence in a collaborative environment, by simulating "blue team-red team" scenarios.

The exercise was planned and executed so as to test operational procedures and improve the training of all participants by simulating realistic cyber defence scenarios which included the identification and analysis of the latest threats and vulnerabilities, the use of detection and cybernetic incident response tools.

The first two editions of the Noble Guardian bilateral cyber exercise took place in 2019 and 2021 in Romania. AGERPRES