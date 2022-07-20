National Emergency Management Committee adopts heatwave measures for population and institutions

The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved on Wednesday a set of general measures applicable during the heatwave for both the population and central or local public institutions and authorities; inter alia, they provide for the adjustment of the work schedule and the limitation of outdoor activities, the setting up of first aid and shelter facilities equipped with drinking water that will be distributed free of charge, head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced.

Arafat said that the Emergency Management Department was tasked with coordinating the measures to be adopted for coping with the expected heatwave; the decision was also reached to activate the crisis cell within the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center, which joins representatives of the relevant competent structures. Extraordinary sittings of the County Emergency Committees and the Bucharest Municipality Emergency Committee will be called to analyse the operative situation and order the necessary measures for each territorial administrative unit under a Code yellow or Code orange heat alert, Arafat told a press conference at Victoria Palace on Wednesday at the end of the CNSU meeting on the management of drought effects.

The set of general measures applicable during the hot periods by the population and central or local public institutions or authorities is as follows: adjusting the work schedule and limiting outdoors activities; setting up first aid and shelter facilities for the population, equipped with drinking water offered free of charge; preventive information to the population regarding the importance of observing recommendations during the hot periods, as well as the prohibition of open fire to burn stubble and dry vegetation; the monitoring of forest areas and particularly of those frequented by tourists, by forest rangers, the managers or owners of the forest sites; fire prevention and extinguishing checks conducted in forest areas, as well as in localities and economic operators holding agricultural crops; identifying and monitoring vulnerable persons; ensuring the operability of all equipment, with emphasis on that used for providing emergency medical assistance, for extinguishing fires or responding to road or railway accidents.

The set of recommendations to the population includes: avoiding trips or alternating travel with rest, in spaces equipped with air conditioning (shops, public spaces); avoiding crowded spaces, sun exposure and intense physical effort between 11:00 - 18:00; wearing cool clothing, and providing proper hydration and nutrition.

The CNSU Decision adopted on Wednesday stays in force throughout the summer, and the DSU may instruct additional measures if necessary, Raed Arafat said. AGERPRES