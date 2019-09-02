National minorities' group leader Pambuccian: Minorities' vote to support Gov't divided half-half

The leader of the group of national minorities, others than the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Varujan Pambuccian stated, on Monday, after meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, that the deputies of the group are divided "half-half" in regards to the vote in Parliament to support the Government.

"We noticed that there's a divide in the group because we represent 17 organizations. Practically, we are 17 parties in one and the vote will probably be half-half. I had a discussion now with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, we were a delegation, and we said that we will probably vote half-half, as usual recently. It was a very good discussion. We will have a talk with a delegation from the PNL [National Liberal Party] on Wednesday, after the final vote," Pambuccian stated.

He mentioned that he will not offer his point of view in order to not influence the minority group vote.

"We did not request something from the Government, we simply discussed a series of punctual matters, which relate to things we're interested in, for example the matter with the minorities' law that is dragging on for so long," Pambuccian said, mentioning it was not a negotiation.

In his opinion, the current government is "neither better, nor worse than the governments of the past."