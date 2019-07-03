National minorities parliamentary group supports political agreement proposed by President Iohannis

The parliamentary group of the national minorities supports the national political agreement meant for strengthening the European path of Romania, as proposed by the head of the state, the leader of this group, Varujan Pambuccian, announced on Wednesday.

"The parliamentary group of the national minorities took act of the national political agreement meant for strengthening Romania's European path, as proposed by His Excellency, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Romania's President, and decided at the July 1 2019 meeting to support the entire approach," reads a press release sent by Pambuccian.

President Klaus Iohannis on June 5 announced, after consultations with representatives of the parliamentary parties, that he invited them to sign a national agreement for the European Romania.

"We saw a lot of convergence. The great majority of the parties agreed that the results of the referendum must be implemented according to the people's vote and that we must strengthen Romania's European path. Thus, in order to capitalize on this vote and on the consultations, as we should, I decided to invite the parliamentary political parties to sign a national agreement to strengthen Romania's European path or a political pact for the European Romania," stated the head of the state.