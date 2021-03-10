National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be ready within days, publicly displayed, says PM Citu

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed in a few days and will be presented publicly, on Wednesday said Prime Miniser Florin Citu, at the Parliament Palace, according to AGERPRES.

"Discussions in the coalition continue on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I think we're moving forward and we have a very good plan. Just like we built the budget, here too we focus on investments. It's going to be ready in a few days, I think, a final form, but it looks good the way it looks now," Citu said.

Asked if the National Recovery and Resilience Plan would be presented to the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and also for further ratification in Parliament, Citu replied: "No. We'll introduce it to the Romanians. Romanians must know the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We'll present it publicly. The Romanians will see the plan, it will be approved in the Government sitting, it will be transparent, so it is not only for the Social-Democrats... It's a program for all Romanians."