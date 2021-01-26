National sport strategy, discussed by Eduard Novak, President Iohannis

Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak together with the Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor discussed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with President Klaus Iohannis on national sport strategy, whose objective is Romania's ranking among the top 15 nations in terms of sport results by 2032.

"At the invitation of the President of Romania, a meeting took place today at the Cotroceni Palace between Mr. Klaus Iohannis, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak. The discussions took place on the national strategy in sports and youth and included issues related to the current situation, objectives but especially the solutions envisaged. From the findings so far, the current situation in Romanian sport presents several problems, which are related to the deficient infrastructure, but especially to the lack of vision and strategy, as well as the inefficient use of resources. Our goal is that in 2032 Romania will be in the top 15 countries in terms of sports results," reads a release from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The institution states that the implementation of the strategy will require the allocation of greater budgetary resources than at present.The strategy for the development of Romanian sport will be presented to the Romanian Parliament at the end of this year and will be drawn up by a commission of sports specialists, experts in strategies, finance and health and will include ideas taken and adapted from the strategies of neighboring states, such as Hungary, Slovenia and Austria.