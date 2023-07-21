National Sports Agency's treasury is empty, I have taken over problems, debts (head Lipa)

The president of the National Sports Agency (ANS), Elisabeta Lipa, said on Friday that she took over from the former leadership of the Ministry of Sports many problems, debts and foreclosures, stating that at the moment the "treasury" of the institution she has been leading since June 20 is empty.

"I have a lot of problems, many federations want to hand over the keys to me. And the ones that don't hand over the keys to me come and ask me what to do because they have World Cups, Europeans or qualifications and they need money. But ambitious as you know me, I am convinced that I will come out of this successfully. Do you realize, if the treasury is empty what should I take over? Many problems, that's what I took over... and debts, and foreclosures. Everyone is asking us for money and I don't understand why they didn't make sure that things worked. For example, the whole car fleet is foreclosed. I didn't know what was waiting for me, I imagined, but I didn't expect it to be like this," said the president of ANS, the institution that took over the attributions of Romanian sports after the closure of the Ministry of Sport.

"I could not say that these problems influence the qualifications in Paris. Because the federations received a budget at the beginning of the year, and when it is in danger of not having funding, we have our COSR ground floor that comes and replaces us. We collaborate very well so that the gaps are covered," added Lipa.

She mentioned that she will do everything possible to solve the financial problems of sports following the budget correction.

The president of the National Sports Agency, Elisabeta Lipa, participated, on Friday, together with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, at an event dedicated to the athletes who won medals at the European Games in Krakow and the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, as well as at the presentation ceremony of the team that will represent Romania at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor.AGERPRES