National Trade Union Bloc asks gov't for concrete measures on Romania's energy, food security

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) asks the Executive to convene the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, with the objective of setting up working groups to elaborate, as a matter of urgency, plans of concrete measures regarding Romania's energy security, food security, revitalization of the national defense industry and support to compensate for the economic and social effects of the war, and in this regard, the BNS Executive Office decided on Thursday to organize a march and a rally on April 6.

"The economic and social environment in Romania is feeling more and more consistently the effects of the war in our immediate vicinity. Economic ties with Russia or Ukraine unknown to the general public until now and sometimes even by the authorities are becoming more visible, especially since this war is not just a conventional one, as it moves from the purely military area to the deeply economic area! In the last period, the European institutions have assumed numerous decisions as sanctions measures towards Russia in the energy field, as well as in the financial banking field, with repercussions difficult to quantify in the near future! The effects of the war in Ukraine are not visible only in the form of massive flows of refugees seeking shelter. The loss of markets or supply markets is already affecting the economic environment, but also the jobs of Romanians. At the same time, in the human dimension, war is already creating unexpected social behaviors," the BNS said in an open letter to the Romanian Government.

According to the trade unionists, in this period the only institutions that really function are the "Facebook Ministry" and the "Ministry of Tik-Tok", "which without hindrance spread rumors, mystify truths, manipulate larger and larger masses of people.

The consequences were the massive cash withdrawals from ATMs, the huge queues at the passport issuing offices, an unusual appetite to purchase properties outside the country, away from the war area, but also the "huge and hysterical" queues in the gas stations.

"We have drawn the attention of the President of Romania, but also of the Prime Minister, that we will face such situations, but it was preferred to wait and for the moment non-action. The Government has limited itself to rallying to the actions of the European or international authorities, disregarding the fact that placing Romania in the immediate vicinity of the war will produce more consistent and nuanced effects! Today we feel abandoned by the Government of our country! We are going through a turbulent period and we find that we do not have mechanisms to protect ourselves from speculative behaviors," says the BNS.

In the opinion of the National Trade Union Bloc, these days we are witnessing a forced alignment of prices in Romania, especially for basic products, at the level of European prices. But the Romanians' incomes are much lower than those in the member states because "we have made a country objective from the poorly paid workforce!"

"BNS supports international efforts to restore peace in the region, but Romania must be prepared for more! We are involved, through our member organizations, in support actions for refugees in Ukraine. We support these initiatives, whether they are public or private, but from the Romanian Government we expect a complex approach to the problems we face. We need a strategic approach oriented both economically and socially and a clear voice at European level to support the cause of Romania and its citizens," the release reads.

The strategic approach the BNS proposes to the Government must aim at least at 4 pillars: Romania's energy security, food security, revitalization of the national defense industry and support to compensate for the economic and social effects of the war.

As for Romania's energy security, according to the BNS, it is urgently necessary to identify solutions in order to eliminate dependence on energy resources imported from Russia, given that access to these resources is no longer possible.

Romania must also bear in mind that the liberalization of the electricity and natural gas markets has led to a strong interconnection of the Romanian energy products markets (electricity, gas and fuel) with the European ones, with effects especially regarding the increase in prices.

In the case of food security, agricultural crops in Ukraine are significantly compromised. Economic sanctions imposed on Russia are blocking food imports from this area.

"We went through a totally atypical cold season with little rainfall. The pressure exerted by the provision of food for the increasing number of refugees will be felt more and more strongly. We still have in mind the image of the waste of agricultural products that happened last year and inevitably we wonder how we organize ourselves and what we will do to avoid such situations," the unionists draw the attention.

"In support of our objectives, we inform you that the BNS Executive Office has decided today, 10.03.2022, to organize a march and a rally on April 6. We appeal to the other trade union confederations, but also to the Romanian citizens who feel like we are abandoned in their own country, to join our approach, the problems for which we take to the streets are not only ours, they are of all Romanian citizens!" the National Trade Union Bloc says.