National Union of Students in Romania - alongside the teachers on strike: We want facts, not words.

The National Union of Students in Romania (UNSR) announces that it stands with the teachers in the country who are on strike, the students members of the organization will wear a white bandana during the exams, as a sign of solidarity with the teachers, told Agerpres.

"The National Union of Students in Romania stands with the teachers in the country who are on strike against a political leadership directly threatening the most important factor of man as a human being, education. Young people want facts and not words, and this motivates them to get involved within some protests which directly influence the society in which they live," the UNSR conveyed.

Young students, members of the UNSR, "decided to get involved in order to make a change."

"On Friday, June 9, 2023, they will wear a white bandana during exams, as a sign of solidarity for the teachers who are struggling with a system divided by political classes without levers and communication channels to address the current issue in a unified manner. The students hope that through dialogue progress will be achieved, and if not, they are prepared to join the teachers in the protests which will take place in the different cities across the country," the National Union of Students in Romania press release also showed.