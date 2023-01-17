NATO Airborne Force jets to land in Bucharest

NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes will land today at the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN), told Agerpres.

The aircraft belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft usually based in Geilenkirchen, Germany and their deployment to Romania takes place "in application of measures to strengthen NATO's defence posture in the Black Sea region."

The NATO AWACS jets will start reconnaissance flights, solely over Alliance territory, in the coming days.

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO has increased its air presence in eastern Europe with additional fighters, surveillance aircraft, and tankers.

Since February 2022, NATO AWACS have conducted regular patrols over eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian warplanes near NATO borders.