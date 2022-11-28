NATO2022Bucharest/Stoltenberg: We cannot let Putin win

NATO foreign ministers will address ways to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to win, told Agerpres.

"We will do what is necessary to protect and defend all allies. Here in Bucharest NATO foreign ministers will address ways to step up our support for Ukraine as well as other partners facing Russian pressure - Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova. You have proven a generous host to over 1.5 million refugees, you have assisted with export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to help ease the global food crisis, and you provide significant military assistance to Ukraine. We cannot let Putin win. This would show authoritarian leaders around the world that they can achieve their goals by using military force and make the world a more dangerous place for all of us. So, it is in our own security interest to support Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

The statements were made at a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis.