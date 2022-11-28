 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NATO2022Bucharest/Stoltenberg: We cannot let Putin win

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Jens Stoltenberg

NATO foreign ministers will address ways to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to win, told Agerpres.

"We will do what is necessary to protect and defend all allies. Here in Bucharest NATO foreign ministers will address ways to step up our support for Ukraine as well as other partners facing Russian pressure - Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova. You have proven a generous host to over 1.5 million refugees, you have assisted with export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to help ease the global food crisis, and you provide significant military assistance to Ukraine. We cannot let Putin win. This would show authoritarian leaders around the world that they can achieve their goals by using military force and make the world a more dangerous place for all of us. So, it is in our own security interest to support Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

The statements were made at a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.