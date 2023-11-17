NATO's Deputy SG Geoana says he is on an official NATO visit when asked about possible presidential candidacy

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Friday stated, in Bacau, when asked if he was going to announce his presidential candidacy these days, that his current visit to Romania only has to do with his duties as a NATO official, told Agerpres.

"I am here in my official capacity. When I visit allied countries and in particular my country, Romania, I try to encourage this revival of what industry means, well-paid jobs, defence industry. We never mix things up. I have a job to done at NATO in the future and I am here exclusively for this," stated Mircea Geoana.

When the reporters insisted with the topic of a possible announcement, in the future, regarding a presidential candidacy, Mircea Geoană replied: "I will not give you an answer today."