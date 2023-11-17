 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NATO's Deputy SG Geoana says he is on an official NATO visit when asked about possible presidential candidacy

Facebook
Mircea Geoana

NATO's Deputy SG Geoana says he is on an official NATO visit when asked about possible presidential candidacy

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Friday stated, in Bacau, when asked if he was going to announce his presidential candidacy these days, that his current visit to Romania only has to do with his duties as a NATO official, told Agerpres.

"I am here in my official capacity. When I visit allied countries and in particular my country, Romania, I try to encourage this revival of what industry means, well-paid jobs, defence industry. We never mix things up. I have a job to done at NATO in the future and I am here exclusively for this," stated Mircea Geoana.

When the reporters insisted with the topic of a possible announcement, in the future, regarding a presidential candidacy, Mircea Geoană replied: "I will not give you an answer today."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.