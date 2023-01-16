Need for human resources on current labour market rises considerably in last months of 2022 (survey)

The need for human resources on the labour market rose considerably in the last months of 2022, recording in the last quarter a 34% advance compared to the same period in 2021, and the forecasts for 2023 are on the rise, both the volume of jobs, as well as the diversity of the fields of activity, in almost all industries, shows a survey carried out by a job portal.

"The last two years have not only brought major changes to the way of working on the labour market, but have also produced changes in the level of demand from employers. Analyzing the data behind the job website www.hipo.ro, in October - December we saw an increase of 34% compared to the same period of the previous year, namely 30,749 jobs available in 2022, as opposed to 22,968 in 2021. In other words, the need for human resources on the current labour market rose considerably in the last months of 2022," shows the survey of the Hipo.ro job portal, the only recruitment website addressed exclusively to people with higher education, Agerpres informs.

According to the cited source, currently the most active field on the labour market, from the point of view of the generous number of opportunities, is IT Software, followed by Customer support - Customer service, Engineering, Sales and Accounting-Finance.

"It is interesting to note that, from the candidates' perspective, IT Software and Engineering were also the most sought-after fields in 2022," Hipo.ro survey shows.

Regarding the number of jobs for young people, compared to that of positions for professionals, over 25,000 opportunities were available in 2022, on Hipo.ro, for young people with 0-5 years of experience, with 6,500 more than in 2021. The number of jobs for professionals decreased in 2022 compared to 2021 (1,495 opportunities, compared to 1,860 positions in 2021).

Among the top 10 companies with the most jobs posted on the hipo.ro recruitment platform in 2022 there are: Continental, Bosch Romania, Lidl Romania, LSEG Romania, Interbranbds Orbico, Veeam Software, Regina Maria, Raiffeisen Bank, Vodafone Intelligent Solutions and Honeywell.

