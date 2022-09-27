Neonatal Intensive Care Department of SCJU Targu Mures, connected to national telemedicine network

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU), where seriously ill newborns arrive from almost the whole country, has been connected to the national telemedicine network, the management of the medical unit announced on Tuesday.

"The project is implemented by the Cristi Vasiliu Association (ACV) from Targu Mures, with funding from Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR). The department takes care of very complex cases, including newborns with cardiac malformations, who will be operated on at the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplant Targu Mures. With the implementation of telemedicine, the neonatologists at Targu Mures can connect in real time with their colleagues from 9 other similar departments. While discussing via video conference, the doctors see both images of the patient and the data displayed by the devices the patient is connected to and can carry out remote investigations in real time, the system allowing the connection of the ultrasound or radiology machine," a press release sent by SCJU Targu Mures reads, told Agerpres.

According to the source, in addition to easy access to a second medical opinion, the quick and accurate exchange of information between departments helps to shorten the decision times regarding the transfer of patients between departments in different cities, and thus the overcrowding of departments and the exposure of newborns can be avoided to unnecessary transfers.

The telemedicine installation project in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Targu Mures Emergency County Clinical Hospital included both specialized equipment and software, cloud connection and Internet access, as well as training the medical team to use the system.

The national telemedicine network for neonatal intensive care is now made up of 10 departments: Marie Curie Bucharest, Constanta, Iasi, Brasov, Cluj, Timisoara, Craiova, Pitesti, SCJ Mures and SCJU Targu Mures.