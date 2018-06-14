Net assets of investment found down 2 percent in May

The net assets of the 200 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end funds (except for the Financial Investment Society and Fondul Proprietatea) dipped in May by 2 percent, to 25.6 billion lei (5.5 billion euro), whereas as compared to the beginning of the year, by 3 percent, a press release of the Association of Fund Managers in Romania (AAF) remitted to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

May's net outflow totaled 342.7 million lei (73.9 million euro).The net assets of the 78 local open-end funds amounted to 21.5 billion lei (4.6 billion euro) in May, after a drop of 1.9 percent as opposed to the previous month and 5.4 percent since the beginning of the year.Local, open-end funds registered net outflows of 375.7 million lei (81 million euro), mainly bond funds and fixed-income instruments (-221 million lei), followed by funds in the 'other' category (173 million lei), those with guaranteed capital (-9.2 million lei) and those with absolute yield (-8.8 million lei). On the other hand, diversified funds (+27.4 million lei), money market funds (6.5 million lei) and share funds (+2.3 million lei) benefited from net inflows.The net assets expressed in lei of the 98 foreign investment funds distributed in Romania decreased by 1.7 percent, as compared to April, to 2.95 billion lei (635 million euro) and recorded, since the beginning of the year, a growth of 0.3 percent.Foreign investment funds in Romania have a share of 12 percent of the total open-end investment funds' assets and they recorded in May net inflows of 5 million lei (1.1 million euro).The net assets of the 24 closed-end funds (except for the SIF and FP) dropped 5.6 percent in the reported month, to 1.13 billion lei (243.5 million euro). Local, closed-end funds had net inflows of 28 million lei (6 million euro) and a growth of net assets this year of 60.9 percent. agerpres