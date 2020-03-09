Net investment in national economy rises by 17.9 pct last year

The net investment conducted in the national economy totalled 104.124 billion lei in 2019, increasing by 17.9 pct, compared to 2018, according to provisory data published, on Monday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, in 2019, compared to 2018, the net investment conducted in the national economy rose by 17.9 pct, an increase recorded thus: new construction works by 32.5 pct and machinery (including transport means) by 9.3 pct. In other costs there was a decrease by 2.1 pct.Furthermore, in Q4 2019, the net investment conducted in the national economy totalled 37.089 billion lei, increasing by 17.1 pct compared to Q4 2018. The INS data shows increases in the case of new construction works, 27.9 pct, and machinery (including transport means) 19 pct. In other costs there was a drop of 11.9 pct.The net investment represents the costs destined to the creation of new fixed assets, development, modernization and reconstruction of the existent ones, as well as the value of services relating to the transfer of property over existing fixed assets and the land taken by pay from other units or from the population (notary taxes, commissions, transport costs, manipulation costs, etc.).AGERPRES