Net investments in the national economy, up 13.3 pct in Q3 (provisional data)

Net investments in the national economy totaled 39.356 billion RON, in Q3, 2022, up 13.3 percent compared to Q3, 2021, according to provisional data published on Friday by National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the period January 1 - September 30, 2022, the net investments made in the national economy amounted to 96.422 billion RON, up by 4.5 percent, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2021, told Agerpres.

Net investments in the national economy increased by 13.3 percent in the referenced period, a rise recorded in all structural elements: machinery (including means of transport) by 20.7 percent, other expenses by 11 .7 percent and by 9.7 percent in the case of new construction works.

In the period January 1 - September 30, 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, the net investments made in the national economy increased by 4.5 percent, an increase recorded in the following structural elements: new construction works by 5.5 percent and in machinery (including means of transport) by 4.9 percent. There was a decrease in the structural element other expenses, by 8.2 percent.

According to the INS, net investments represent the expenses intended for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of existing ones, as well as the value of services related to the transfer of ownership of existing fixed assets and of land taken over with payment from other units or from the population (notary fees, commissions, transport and handling expenses, etc.).