New 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Gorj county, Tuesday morning

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday, at 05:55hrs, in Oltenia, Gorj county, at a depth of 9 km, according to the data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred 104 km northwest of Craiova, 108 km southwest of Sibiu, 139 km west of Pitesti, 164 km southeast of Timisoara, 183 km southeast of Arad, 185 km south of Cluj-Napoca , 201 km west of Brasov, 214 km east of Belgrade, 218 km east of Zemun and 224 km northeast of Nis, told Agerpres.

The most significant earthquake in the Oltenia area occurred on 14 February 2023 and had a 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. The day before, in the same area, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.