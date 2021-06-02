New car registrations in Romania, up 18.7pct in May 2021

More than 10,190 new motor vehicles were registered in Romania in May 2021, up 18.7% y-o-y, according to data with Driving Licences and Car Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), cited by the Association of Romania's Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), conform agerpres.

According to official data, out of the total registrations reported in May, 8,221 units were new personal cars, which increase compared with the similar month of the previous year is almost 15%.

The top five brands are led by Dacia - with 1,890 units, followed by Skoda (877 units), Renault (744), Ford (590), and Toyota (531).Over the first five months of 2021, new cars registrations overall declined 9.1% from January - May 2020.On the other hand, with 167,101 units registered from January to the end of May, used car registration increased by 7.8%, y-o-y.Regarding the registration of new commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV, minibus and bus, as well as utility vehicles), after 1,970 units recorded in May 2021 (+ 38.1% as against May 2020), it follows a general increase of 28.4% so far in the year.In the category of new motorcycles (motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs), official statistics show an increase in May 2021 of 55.8% , or 550 units, as well as a jump of 54.9% five months into 2021.