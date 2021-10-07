New car registrations in Romania up by 4.3 pct, green vehicles 12 pct market share, at nine months

New car registrations in Romania increased by 4.3% in the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, and electric, plug-in hybrids and full hybrid vehicles have reached a market share of 12 pct, according to the data of the Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration Regime Department (DRPCIV), cited by the Association of Car Makers and Importers (APIA).

Depending on the type of fuel of cars registered, after the first nine months of the current year, the share of gas cars recorded an increase of 0.6 percentage points over the same period of 2020, to a share of 67.2%. On the other hand, diesel vehicles registered a recoil of 6.2 percentage points, in the reference period, holding a share of 20.8% of the total.

At the same time, the "electrified" vehicles, as well as the electric vehicles (100% and plug-in hybrids), as well as full hybrids (those that have electric propulsion without external charge), have, at the end of September 2021, a market share of 12%, 1.8 times larger than the one they held in the similar period of last year (6.4%).

"Like in 2020, when, although a decrease of vehicle sales was recorded, the "greens" performed, in 2021, the purchases in this category nearly doubled (+93.6 pct), compared to the similar period of last year. In this context, it's worth noting the important increase of plug-in hybrid vehicles (+233.7 pct)," the APIA analysis mentions.

Most vehicle purchases were rendered, in the first nine months of the year, to companies, which cover 55 pct of purchases, while individuals have a share of 45 pct.

In the light commercial vehicles category (minibuses and pick-ups), a 22.5 pct increase was noted in the first nine months.